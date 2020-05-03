Romanian politicians flown in to do the jobs British politicians can’t do

The government has denied reports that a charted plane packed with Romanian politicians will be arriving in the UK at the weekend, to solve the crisis in British politics. Priti Patel has said the Romanians are temporary fruit pickers and will be sent straight to farms. Once they arrive at Stansted Airport they will have to fill in a health declaration asking if they’ve had a slight sniffle in the last three months.

The Romanian Ambassador commented: ‘These lazy British politicians don’t want to do any work. They say they are building ramps but no-one in health service has a face mask. They say people can use our British computer systems but they all crash and do the burning. They say they make decisions but nothing happens. They say they are lifting the lockdown but don’t know when.’

Sadly, even though they may be temporary fruit pickers – they are still better qualified than our current batch of politicians.