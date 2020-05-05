‘Contingency plans’ for Boris’ death, still the best plan on offer

Despite staff at St. Thomas’ Hospital pronouncing Mr. Johnson ‘brain dead’ on arrival, he has now resumed his day to day duties. Death rates to the coronavirus have actually gone up since he returned to work but incidence of ‘nurse gropings’ have gone down since he left hospital.

According to Mr. Johnson, emergency plans were being discussed should he die, but in actuality the main concern was what to do if he lived. Explained one Whitehall official: ‘If the PM croaked it, we could have got on with solving this crisis. But, with him surviving, that meant we would still have to explain everything using glove puppets, call PMQs ‘BoBo nap time’ and send all the pretty interns to family planning.’

Street parties and signs of national jubilation have all been delayed, not because of lockdown, but because Boris survived. Retorted one aggrieved worker: ‘I’ve had my daughter under lockdown for the past month but now he’s out, she’ll have to stay there indefinitely’.

The UK has struggled, having had its leader immersed in a bed-ridden, vegetative state – incapable of work or rational thought; so, when he went to hospital, that made a welcome change