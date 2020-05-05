Michael Gove’s bookshelf contains the Necronomicon

Sarah Vine defended her husband’s choice of literature; which included The Grand Grimoire and the complete works of Dan Brown. She explained that Michael was not an admirer of Cthulhu per se, but he did think there should be more tentacles in the school curriculum.

Used as a backdrop for his online briefings, Gove’s bookcase features eugenicist, fascists and an autobiography of James Corden. He even has a copy of the Bible – but it turns out it is just Leviticus, with all the rest torn out.

Strangely, it seems that for a right-wing politician to own Hitler’s cookery book, shows his open-mindedness but when a left-wing politician owns a copy of Winnie the Pooh, they are a ‘terrorist sympathizer’. No one seems concerned that Mr. Gove has a signed copy of the Necronomicon – with a note saying, ‘keep up the good work’.

Said one academic: ‘It’s not that he’s read these books, it’s that he kept them – and judging from the crinkled pages, taken them in the bath’. Asked if he wanted to distance himself from someone so evil, Cthulhu refused to comment.