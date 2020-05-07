Astrologer sacked after 2020 predictions

Renowned astrologer Joshua Moylan, better known by his professional name, Jonathan Mystic, has been axed by leading syndicate magazines who have featured his vague predictions for over twenty years. ‘I really should have seen this coming’, said a tearful Mystic, ‘Especially as I am not the only one to get it so wrong’. Gazing at the heavenly bodies at the beginning of 2020, Mystic predicted:

– Aries may be spending a lot of time with friends in April.

– Capricorns might expect a surprise trip away this Spring.

– Pisces may be visiting family members in May.

– Taurus will be enjoying sporting or theatre events more than usual.

– Gemini- Health matters will be resolved in January.

In a related development, an astrologer sacked in January 2020 for predicting that ‘nothing much was going to happen in April’ has replaced Mystic as the go-to seer. Rosemary Lewis, better known as Rosie Lee, said, ‘It was really strange at the turn of the year, because all I could see for April was a blank calendar and then it cleared to show an old bloke in a blazer walking round and round his garden. I thought that last bit must have been down to too much cheese.’