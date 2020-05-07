UK has highest number of lockdown-cheating scientists in Europe

The nation has been rocked today by news that a scientist, whose work has saved thousands of lives and who himself caught the virus, cheated the lockdown rules by meeting with his girlfriend. This incident comes just weeks after a Scottish science advisor admitted visiting her second home during lockdown, and brings the UK’s total of scientific hypocrites to two, which is believed to be the highest in Europe.

Defending the government’s science advisors, Matt Hancock said that international comparisons were unfair, because we were doing worse in them. He also noted that the rules of lockdown were different in different countries, with “visiting your lover” an allowed reason for leaving your home in France, for example, whereas in Belgium you are only allowed out to buy waffles. “This makes comparisons difficult, and incidentally has led to a waffle shortage in Belgium – an area in which we are well supplied, I’m happy to report” added the Health Secretary.

Meanwhile, the government further dismissed news that the UK also has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus of any country in Europe. “This is just an artefact of statistics” continued Hancock, “it is simply because we have been counting deaths that we know this – without that, you ain’t got nothing.”

The owners of the Daily Telegraph, that broke the scientists’ girlfriend story, were unavailable for comment as all incoming contact with the private island they live on has been suspended during lockdown. “This is purely in solidarity with the long-suffering British people” clarified their tax ambassador to the UK “and in no way should contribute to the British hypocrite count, especially as they’re not domiciled here anyway.”