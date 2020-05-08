Johnson pledges 200% shambles by end of the month

The Prime Minister has responded to claims that his government is a complete shambles by saying he will go from 100% shambles to 200% “by the end of May”.

The government made its ambitious pledge at a press conference in Whitehall in a live link-up with the nation’s media, except that they forgot to unmute their Zoom app. Speaking, or rather miming at the screen, Johnson promised to redouble his efforts, as he waved his arms around and knocked the laptop so the camera was pointing at the ceiling.

‘The rest of the world are following the obvious success of the UK.’ said Johnson. ‘Only this morning, Chancellor Merkel told me that ‘watching what I do makes it clear what she should do’. Bit odd that she seems to do the complete opposite of what I do, but I’m sure she’ll get round to it.”