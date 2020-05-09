Dr. Michael Mosley tests positive for over exposure

Publicity hungry media medic, Dr. Michael Mosley has had to cancel all media bookings with immediate effect after suffering from severe over exposure. A spokesperson for his agency, Media Marvels, commented ‘Michael has been rather prominent lately and with so many medics all over the media, he needs to be careful that the public do not have an adverse reaction to him.’

Sunday Times TV critic Catherine Parker, agreed, saying ‘Mosley’s shtick has long worn thin and it is clear that he is being overstretched. He is a middle class, white, straight man and that just does not cut it in today’s media environment. His over earnest style whilst stating fairly obvious observations has run its course. For example, last week he fronted a Horizon documentary that said that staying mentally and physically alert is a good idea if you want to experience a good retirement. He has also published several diet books that say fasting on a regular basis is sound advice as well as presenting programmes on high intensity training being a good idea. In order for Michael to really stand out, he needs a new facet to his personality. Look at media medics such as the Van Tulleken brothers – they are gay, identical twins. That is TV gold. Paul Sinha is gay and a quiz champion on The Chase, Family Chase and Beat The Chasers, again a great combination. Dr. Ranj Singh is Asian and vegan, Robert Winston is a Lord, Harry Hill is a comedian and even Adam Kay has managed to write a bestseller as well as writing for Mrs. Browns Boys. Amongst all these media medics, Mosley no longer stands out’.

Mr. Mosley was unavailable for comment, but he has released exclusive reactions to his media retirement on FaceBook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, despite the pleadings of his agency.