New Films for the Lockdown

The Covid-19 global pandemic has seen film distributors rushing to release many classic movies renamed to reflect the crisis. Please check your local cinema’s website for screening times – when of course you won’t be able to go and see them.

No Close Encounters of Any Kind

When Harry Couldn’t Meet Sally

Apocalypse Right Now

Schindler’s Shopping List

All The President’s Mendacity

Harry’s Pottering Around

Home and Very Alone

Mary Can’t Poppin

Love Tories?

Saving Private Incomes

The Lambshank Redemption

Citizens Kan’t

Unemployed Taxi Driver

Boris Gump

Don’t Catch Me if You Can

Sarswars

A Zoom With a View

The Never Ending Tory

Raging Bullshit

Inside Gran

No Day Out

Bugsy Alone

Four Funerals and no Wedding

A Cockjerk Orange

PPE.T.

Panic Zoom

Don’t Stand By Me

Hubei Goes Bananas

Back to The Fuchsias

Fartogo

Tory Stories

One Flu over the Cuckoo’s Nest

2020 – A Confined Space Odyssey

No out to the Country for Old Men

The Exterminator

Lord of the Gas Rings

Countless Angry Men

You’ve Only Got Email

No Contact

Bake to the Future

No Sense & No Sensibility

Walk the Line to Sainsbury’s

When Harry Stayed Away From Sally While She Self Isolated

The Postman Always Rings Twice Then Does A Runner

Been John Malkovich

Home Alone Day 50

John Gets-on-my Wick

39 Steps Apart

Famous Five Self-Isolate

A Room with a View of the Garden

Gorky Park is Empty

Breathless by Covid

Singin’ watching the Rain

Brief Infectious Encounter

The Third Man (that’s two too many)

6.56167979 feet of separation

The Cruel C

On the Bleach

Shakespeare in isolation

From Here to Eternity, and Then Another 2M.

Porn on the 4th of July, and on the 5th and 6th…

The Good, The Bad & the Infected.

Around the World in Eighty Days

A Fistful of Sanitising Gel

Peter Pandemic

The China Syndrome

The Mask

When Harry Infected Sally

Sherlock Home

No Brief Encounters

West Slide Story.

Saturday Night and Sunday Mourning

The Spy Who Infected Me.

1 A Space Odyssey.

Carry on self-isolating.

A Fistful of Viruses.

The Good, The Bad, And The One On A Ventilator.

The Socially Distanced Ranger.

List compiled by:

jimmydodger, SteveB, sydalg, oshaughnessy, Al OPecia, FlashArry, Landfill, Max Stars, Sinnick, Terry Bunn, Rowly, Gerontius, deskpilot3, Mick Turate,