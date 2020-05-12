Boris Johnson to take over from Ted Rogers on 3-2-1 reboot

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been announced as the new host of the classic ITV gameshow 3-2-1, after wowing producers with his audition tape on Sunday evening.

‘We were thinking of Alan Carr or Stephen Mulhern to front it’, said an excited ITV executive on Monday morning. ‘But then we heard Johnson’s address to the nation, and everyone else was blown out the window.’

‘Leading 70 million viewers up the garden path with confusing and contradictory clues, ending with a long and rambling statement seemingly bearing no resemblance to any of the evidence’, continued the executive. ‘Just like Ted Rogers in his prime’.

‘Stay alert, go out angling with your parents, you’re thinking you might put your rod in a brand new hatchback car, but its actually a park you’re in, with one or more friends, who aren’t those who can’t work from home anymore. So, of course, you’ve won a 3 week stay at a hospital trust of your choosing’, said an excited Johnson.

‘My first is in Oh but not as in fuck’, continued the PM.

I’m a believer but not on the sabbath.

If you chose me you deserve every bloody thing you get, chum!

What am I?’