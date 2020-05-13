Huge disappointment as Zoom meeting goes off without incident

Employees at Fitton’s Fittings in Faversham have expressed their bitter disappointment after this morning’s Zoom staff meeting went off without incident. The agenda was kept to and everyone arrived on time.

Accountant, Tony Willis told our reporter, ‘I was devastated. There wasn’t a single mishap.’ He continued, ‘Last week Brian’s kids wandered into view, knocking seven shades out of each other with plastic lightsabres and screaming, and the time before we all got to see Tina’s other nipple, the one she didn’t show everyone at the Christmas Do, after a kimono-based wardrobe malfunction.’

Another member of staff told us, ‘There wasn’t even a Norman Collier-style microphone mishap this week and some of us were actually looking forward to an upside down porn-related interruption form the Far East, or even a pop up from B&Q…but it was just not to be.’

IT expert Colin Johnson admitted that it was unprecedented in the history of Zoom meetings but said, philosophically, ‘Sometimes it just happens like that. You just can’t predict these things. Hopefully, we’ll be back to normal for next week’s meeting.’