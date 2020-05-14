Dress rehearsal for Rio opening ceremony ‘nowhere near long enough’, IOC says

The opening ceremony for the Rio Olympics is to be significantly extended amid fears the event might not be a big enough waste of time and money. Olympic bosses were unimpressed with a dress rehearsal last week, complaining that the nine-hour schedule was not anywhere near complicated, drawn out or expensive enough.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, said: ‘Tradition dictates that the opening ceremony of the summer games represents the absolute pinnacle of completely insane money-wasting and extravagance. The poorer the host nation, the more wasteful it has to be. We tolerated Britain having Boris Johnson stand in the pissing rain waiting for a London bus, but enough is enough.’

‘The brief to host cities is clear,’ Bach continued. ‘Spend a reckless amount of time and money acting out obscure historical events that most people couldn’t possibly care about or understand – and do it on a mind-bogglingly expensive set that will be discarded into landfill the very next day. Only then have you earned the right to light the Olympic flame.’

Organisers are now working frantically to further complicate the event, having been told to lengthen the show by around four hours and increase the budget by at least £15 million. Reports suggest around 12,000 local schoolchildren have been drafted in re-enact the bloodless military coup to depose President Getúlio Vargas in 1945. Other ideas include a full scale re-run of this year’s Rio carnival, a 90 minute re-enactment of the 1970 World Cup final and an hour-long Q&A with Pele on the subject of erectile dysfunction.

