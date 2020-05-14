OAP Goes Back To Being Retired as Many Return to Work

‘At last, I can resume my retirement’ said a relieved Earnest Chamberlain, 71, this morning. ‘For weeks now I have been forced to loaf about at home in my slippers, feeling guilty about still not having got any gardening done, tidied anything in the house or even read a single book – just like all my young neighbours. I was under lockdown and the restrictions were doing my head in.’

‘But now, it’s great! I have been able to sit and watch them all trudging off to work while I resume enjoying my (in my opinion) well-earned retirement. All the stress has gone. I can go back to doing what I always dreamed of doing while I was working for all those years: happily and contentedly loafing about in my slippers, doing absolutely bugger-all all day, and then having a rest afterwards.’