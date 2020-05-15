Government maths on all this is bollocks, says Rachel Riley off Countdown

‘Welcome back to Eight out of Eleventeen Cads Does Countdown, and it’s Matt Hancock’s turn to choose the numbers. Matt?’

‘Yes, I’ll have two tests from the top for the NHS, four from the middle for care home workers, and 300,000 from anywhere else for the Royal Family, Cabinet members and their nannies.’

‘Matt hasn’t got close to the right number there, could it be done, Rachel?’

‘Yes, Matt, it was quite simple really. If you’d prepared for testing when scientists told you to, and started track and trace when warned to do so here, continued with it, not let 95,000 people into the country unchecked, not moved this number from hospitals to care homes, and done all that with a basic policy of equipment supply preparedness, then you would have avoided 50,000 deaths, lockdown, and self-inflicted economic collapse.’

Boris, it’s your turn to choose the letters. Away you go.’

‘I’ll have a consonant, Rachel.’

‘Thank you, Boris… R.’

‘Could I have a smaller R, please, say 0.5 or lower?’

