Government news briefings to spell words out ‘in case virus is listening’

“We are confident that we will eventually have a V – A – C – C – I – N – E” said Boris Johnson, who got the idea after hearing Carrie Symonds talking about sending him to the V – E – T for a V – A – S – E – C – T – O – M – Y.

Newspapers have been instructed to fill space with heart-warming photos of Boris’s latest baby and to go easy on facts, which can have such a corrosive impact on public morale. Sir Keir Starmer has recently been criticised for using facts in the Commons, clear evidence that he’s probably an enemy agent.

Medical experts have confirmed that viruses are unable to read, so spelling words out should help to keep the Government’s plans secret. Other security measures include creative counting, propaganda and blatant lying.

Hat tip to Mike Stafford @faithfulpundit