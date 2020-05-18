Sex parties safe, football not, says player

A leading EPL footballer has said that he is OK with the idea of attending a sex party with a bedroom full of sex-workers but considers playing football too much of a risk. Newchester Rovers midfielder Kyle Jackson-Davies said he would be happy boarding a flight to Paris for some hot booty call in a jizz-filled jacuzzi but didn’t like the idea of running around in the open air with professional athletes.

‘I just don’t think it’s fair to ask us to play during all this,’ he said. ‘I know all my team mates, the opposition and everybody at the clubs have been tested but there is still a risk factor involved and I’ve got family to consider. Especially my wife. Indoor play is fine but I draw the line at being breathed over at a corner.’