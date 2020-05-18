Sex parties safe, football not, says player

ZACfQ1LX_400x400

A leading EPL footballer has said that he is OK with the idea of attending a sex party with a bedroom full of sex-workers but considers playing football too much of a risk. Newchester Rovers midfielder Kyle Jackson-Davies said he would be happy boarding a flight to Paris for some hot booty call in a jizz-filled jacuzzi but didn’t like the idea of running around in the open air with professional athletes.

‘I just don’t think it’s fair to ask us to play during all this,’ he said. ‘I know all my team mates, the opposition and everybody at the clubs have been tested but there is still a risk factor involved and I’ve got family to consider. Especially my wife. Indoor play is fine but I draw the line at being breathed over at a corner.’

Share this story...

Posted: May 18th, 2020 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2020 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer