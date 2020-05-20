British holidaymakers rush to book package holidays to their own homes

As lockdown restrictions ease, some British holidaymakers are taking advantage of an all-inclusive scheme devised by virtually bankrupt travel companies.

They will fly you out to your chosen destination, fly you straight back without leaving the plane to avoid the risk of quarantine, return you to your house by coach, and convert your house into a hotel.

‘Me and the family are going stir crazy. We’ve been going to Lanzarote every year for the last 12 years so when we saw this package it was a no-brainer,’ said Nick Timms from Middlesbrough. ‘We’re flying out from Newcastle airport, landing in Lanzarote, coming back to Newcastle then to our place by coach.’

‘While we’re away the company will convert our house into an exact replica of the normal rubbish half star hotel we stay in. It will be complete with staff who refuse to speak English, terrible food, a dead palm tree and a paddling pool out the back with no lifeguards. What’s not to like?’