Sony Music and Universal Music have put out a new compilation of all-time smash hits entitled ‘Now That’s What I Call Pandemusic’ in honour of the COVID-19 outbreak. The 106th in the series [sub, please check, I really can’t be arsed – Ed.], Now That’s What I Call Pandemusic is sure to have everyone dancing, albeit not together, as we celebrate the start of the third month of lockdown. The track listing is as follows:
My Corona
Furlough You, Furlough Me
Fools Rush Out
Tainted Glove
When Will I See You Again?
At Home Again, Unnaturally
Dread Lockdown Holiday.
Should I Stay In Or Should I Go Out?
Shite – Fever!
Hanging on the Telephone
I Want to Hold Your Hand (So Put On Your Gloves)
Hey Joe Wicks
From Wuhan with Love
Schools Out for Summer
You’ll Have to Break Free
I Coughed on the Sheriff
Reach Out, I’ll Not Be There
Testing the Night Away
C.O.V.I.D. (Find Out What it Means to Me)
Don’t Want to Hold Your Hand
Two Tribes (Stay Two Metres Apart)
I Can’t Get No Paracetamol
(We’re Gonna) Work around the Clock
I Will Survive, Probably
Sydalg, ron cawleyoni, Camz, SteveB, oshaughnessy, Gerontius, Sir Lupus and millions more. I LOVE you guys, you’re amazing, etc.