Sony Music and Universal Music have put out a new compilation of all-time smash hits entitled ‘Now That’s What I Call Pandemusic’ in honour of the COVID-19 outbreak. The 106th in the series [sub, please check, I really can’t be arsed – Ed.], Now That’s What I Call Pandemusic is sure to have everyone dancing, albeit not together, as we celebrate the start of the third month of lockdown. The track listing is as follows:

My Corona

Furlough You, Furlough Me

Fools Rush Out

Tainted Glove

When Will I See You Again?

At Home Again, Unnaturally

Dread Lockdown Holiday.

Should I Stay In Or Should I Go Out?

Shite – Fever!

Hanging on the Telephone

I Want to Hold Your Hand (So Put On Your Gloves)

Hey Joe Wicks

From Wuhan with Love

Schools Out for Summer

You’ll Have to Break Free

I Coughed on the Sheriff

Reach Out, I’ll Not Be There

Testing the Night Away

C.O.V.I.D. (Find Out What it Means to Me)

Don’t Want to Hold Your Hand

Two Tribes (Stay Two Metres Apart)

I Can’t Get No Paracetamol

(We’re Gonna) Work around the Clock

I Will Survive, Probably

Sydalg, ron cawleyoni, Camz, SteveB, oshaughnessy, Gerontius, Sir Lupus and millions more. I LOVE you guys, you’re amazing, etc.