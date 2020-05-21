Chelsea Flower Show judges divided over Brexit themed garden entry

After nearly three years in the making the Brexit garden, designed in collaboration with experts, renowned designers and votes from the general public is causing a major rift among Royal Horticultural Society judges.

Entitled ‘Pull up the Ramparts’ the installation features a crumbling castle representing an English man’s home, surrounded by a cess filled moat complete with a floating duck house. Stones for the crumbling walls come from all corners of the UK including the Irish border, former foundations of the Scottish Parliament, Offa’s Dyke and a disused public convenience in Scunthorpe.

A spokesman for the RHS said, ‘Working with the ‘Pull up the Ramparts’ team has been a bit of a challenge for Chelsea this year. Lack of communication and an inability to compromise with us has led to several resignations and two cardiac arrests on the RHS board.’

There was also an unconfirmed report that one judge required intensive care following an altercation with a patriotic Chelsea Pensioner in the D-Day 75th Anniversary garden.

Meanwhile, a sneak preview by the BBC has revealed that the installation is also home to the flora and fauna that might normally climb, shelter or leap over the walls including poison ivy; ‘serpentium faragus’, a native wide mouthed reptile and a four seater Intex Seahawk inflatable raft containing thirty two Syrian refugees.

According to the RHS official programme, ‘The multi-sensory installation space invites visitors, with UK passports only, to enter and take time out from the hustle and bustle of their lives for a period of peaceful meditation.’