Boris demonstrates washing hands live on TV

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a televised press conference today to demonstrate the correct way of washing your hands, a crucial skill during the Coronavirus crisis.

Suffering from an embarrassing Cummings which threatened to leave an awkward stain on his reputation, Boris demonstrated precisely how to bluster and waffle until no one knows what you think about anything or what question they asked you in the first place, a process he described as ‘spaffing journalists up the wall’.

Meanwhile writing in a press release issued from his undersea volcano Dominic Cummings denied that he had any kind of influence over the government that made him impossible to fire, .