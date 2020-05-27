Exclusive: Cummings’ Barnard Castle Trip Advisor Review

A review of the pretty Durham town of Barnard Castle, left on the popular website Trip Advisor and written by Dominic Cummings following his recent visit there, has come to light this afternoon.

A mere four hours from Islington, Durham is the ideal place to relax and unwind. I refreshed my vision by a short 30 mile detour to Barnard Castle, a lovely Northern market town, famed for its healing properties for the visually impaired.

Legend also has it that it used to be part of the Labour ‘Red Wall’ but I couldn’t see any evidence of that when I was there. Come to think of it, I couldn’t see much at all. I thought it was a just a castle but it is also a market town, so it depends on your perspective. A bit like when I thought it was sensible to drive 240 miles without stopping.

That’s what I call common sense. Anyway, Barnard Castle is a quiet place to get away from it all, I didn’t see anyone there and on the journey from London we saw very few cars. It’s almost as if we don’t need HS2 with the roads so empty.

Having very little to do, I popped back to London to see the boss, but he was unavailable, so I hopped it back to Durham. Really surprised more people aren’t aware of this place. Loads to do and hardly anybody here.

Review left April 13th 2020 – D. Cummings – London