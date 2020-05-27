Wheelbarrow shortage as people realise where the pound will be next month.

Customers flocking to the nation’s newly re-opened garden centres were shocked to find that they’d all be cleaned out of wheelbarrows, almost as soon as they’d opened for business.

By 7.30 in the morning, The Sunny Pastures garden centre in Swindon had sold all its wheelbarrows to market traders masquerading as gardening enthusiasts.

Gordon Love, 46, a city trader said, “We all saw the writing on the wall when the overseas markets started trading early in the morning. By the end of June, our spreadsheets are predicting that £10,000 will just about buy a Big Mac and fries.

I disguised myself in green wellies and a quilted jacket, drove here for 6.30, and snapped up two of the 100-litre jobs and three 85-litre wheelbarrows in galvanised steel.

I reckon I can get at least half a million in each, which should be enough to fill up the car with a full tank.”