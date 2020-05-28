Matt Hancock ‘going to look at wallpaper’

Health Minister Matt Hancock has agreed to take a look at a number of things mentioned in the daily briefing today. He said the leak in the kitchen is his priority – ‘I’ll take a look at that as soon as we’re done,’ he stated.

The Times crossword came up for a fair bit of ministerial scrutiny too. ‘I’ll definitely look at that, the cartoons and my horoscope as well, naturally,’ he added, drilling down to granular level.

‘The paint in the Members’ Lobby needs looking at, too,’ he volunteered. ‘Sure I’ll look into imposing fines for people breaking family lockdown, but I’ve got a lot of other things to look at before I get around to that. Oh look, a fly on the wall. I must look at that,’ he said.