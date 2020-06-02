Queen joins ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest with early morning horse ride

The Queen has waded into the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest by going on an early morning horse ride in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The monarch joined protestors in their condemnation of police brutality against black people by saddling up her favourite horse and riding around the estate for over an hour.

Sources close to the Queen said she wanted to send a message of support and solidarity to people of colour around the world and thought a few laps of the castle would help highlight the inequalities faced by those seeking justice.

Wearing protective clothing and a silk face scarf inscribed with the message ‘One Can’t Breath’ the 94 year old monarch was seen trotting around the 13 acre estate, occasionally breaking into a light gallop, stopping just once to feed and water the horse.

‘The Queen has clearly been angered by events taking place across America and by the death of George Floyd and the police violence against innocent protestors. There was talk about taking the knee but that’s something everybody who has contact with the Royals is expected to do anyway’, said Royal correspondent Jason Beesley, ‘so the Queen went for the horse riding option.’

‘She has been on the phone to Stormzy and there is possibility of a charity single’, continued Beesley. ‘They’re trying to get Ed and Ariana on board, and maybe a range of tracklemsents sourced from the Royal garden. But it’s early stages yet.’.

‘Prince Philip said he will be making an announcement about the ‘Black Lives Mater’ protests later today’, said Beesley. ‘But we don’t think it will involve any horse riding. It will be a totally different message altogether’.