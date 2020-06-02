Men head outside to cook meat with fire

As Britain basks in less shit than usual weather, men up and down the country are heading outside to cook meat with fire.

The time honoured tradition of “bar-be-cue” sees male humans get in touch with their hunter gatherer ancestry by aimlessly poking at lumps of meat on a flame grill until it is crispy, black and practically inedible.

“Fire cook meat.”, said Simon Thomas, a man. “Fire-cooked meat taste good. Me drink beer while poking meat on fire.”

The “hunter gatherer” link is somewhat tenuous, as the meat is not hunted but purchased in neat packets, and the gathering is often done from Tesco, by the men’s wives. But there is something reassuringly primitive about cooking with fire, even when the fire is produced by a state of the art eight burner gas appliance.

“Simon loves a barbecue. He does it whenever the weather’s nice, to give me a night off from cooking.” said Wendy, Thomas’s wife.

“All I have to do is buy the meat, prepare it with a marinade, make some salad and bits and pieces to go with it, butter the bread rolls and then wash everything up afterwards.”

Wendy loves the texture that Simon gets to the sausages, the way they’re charcoal-coated and crunchy on the outside but dangerously undercooked in the middle.

“Yum, just the way we like them. Smothered in ketchup you can just about force them down. And a bit of medium rare chicken should help me lose some weight ready for the summer.”