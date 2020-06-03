Trump fails Turing Test

The Turing test is a test of a computer’s ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour equivalent to, or indistinguishable from, that of a human. Turing’s idea was for a human judge to decide whether answers to their questions were being provided by a real human or a machine. If the judge can’t tell, then machines are ready to take over the world, lay waste to human civilisation and talk a bit like Daleks.

The good news: Trump doesn’t talk like a Dalek, and has only exterminated about a hundred thousand Americans so far.

The bad news: We appear to have elected a chatbot as President of the United States

The animatronics are excellent. The Trump walks like a human and exhibits human-like hand gestures, albeit strange ones. The voice needs work, clearly. Trump’s tweets consistently fail the Turing Test, however – some simply say ‘FAKE NEWS’, others praise himself in the third person – something real humans never do – and the Trump twitterbot appears to be caught in an endless loop of self congratulation.

In a scientific first, Trump’s creator appears to be simultaneously destined for a Nobel Prize and a lynchmob.