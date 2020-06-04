Archaeologists in Pompeii say lockdown message was confusing and unclear

New evidence has emerged from the ancient city of Pompeii concerning details of a lockdown, before it was buried under tons of volcanic ash and pumice following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Inscriptions found in the box office of the cities ruined ampitheatre show that officials were over zealous in interpreting the governments admittedly mixed messages, in the event of a possible eruption.

Richard Layden, a classics professor and co-director of the Dig Up Old Stuff Institute, said his team had uncovered the inscriptions after many years of painstaking excavation work.

He said the messages were somewhat confused, leaving many citizens unsure what to do in the event of a volcanic eruption.

“The first message seems to be eminently sensible. It reads: “Stay Outside, Don’t go to Work, Don’t Eat Hot Ash, Run Like Fuck if Large Rocks Fall From the Sky and Land on Your House.”

That worked well for a while until it was upgraded a short time later to read: “Stay Home, Stay Inside, Don’t Move, Control the Big Rocks, Don’t Ask Why is That Bloke Legging it to the Hills.”

We believe this last message, combined with a serious lack of any kind of protective equipment may have contributed to a number of potentially unnecessary fatalities in the area.”