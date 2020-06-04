Black Lives Matter disbanded after man on Twitter points out ALL lives matter

The Black Lives Matter movement has been disbanded after a man on Twitter pointed out that surely ALL lives matter, and to focus only on one race, in the name of combating racism, is itself racist, innit.

“I can’t believe we didn’t see this before, I’m so embarrassed.” said Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter. “We’ve been focusing on discrimination against black people just because they are demonstrably oppressed, victimised and routinely killed by an institutionally racist police force in the USA. But all this time we should’ve been giving equal attention to all races. So we’re disbanding with immediate effect.”

Ms Garza has also written to the WWF, to who she regularly donates, and threatened to withdraw her four dollars per month funding unless they stop obsessing over protecting snow leopards, rhinos and other critically endangered species, and instead give equal protection to rats and cockroaches too.