Mark Zuckerberg refuses to criticise Trump for sh*tting on his dining table

Mark Zuckerberg has refused to criticise Donald Trump after the President walked into his house and took a shit on his dining table.

Twitter have hidden the video that Trump posted of himself chanting “Mark is my bitch” while shitting on the Zuckerberg family table in the middle of their dinner, adding a warning that it shows graphic content of the President crapping all over things, as usual. However Facebook have taken no action.

“I just believe strongly that we shouldn’t be the arbiter of where Donald Trump decides to take a shit.” explained the Facebook CEO.

“Especially when he’s about to spend millions and millions of dollars on targeted advertising on our platform as part of his election campaign.”