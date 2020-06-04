‘So I slept in a swimming pool, so what?’ says Cummings

Responding to reports that the premises Dominic Cummings’ family lived in to isolate in has only been granted planning permission as an indoor swimming pool, the soon to be former aide said, ‘lots of people I know have isolated in swimming pools, some have isolated in saunas and at least one person I know spent the whole fourteen days in a freezing plunge pool,’ he said, declining to confirm if the person survived.

He did confirm that the swimming pool was reasonably appointed, as specified in the planning permission granted to his father some years ago. ‘It has a swimming pool, obviously, and a roof as you’d expect.’ When asked if it had a kitchen, lounge, multiple toilets, at least two bedrooms, a log fire, en-suite facilities, Sky TV AND Netflix, Mr Cummings refused to confirm or deny the status of streaming services to his ‘otherwise bog standard swimming pool.’ He also pointed out he was hoping to teach his child how to swim ‘should he survive being driven around by a near blind political aide.’

Asked if Council Tax was being paid on the premises Mr Cummings replied ‘of course not, it’s a bloody swimming pool.’