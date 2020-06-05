Test and Trace team ‘disappointed’ at Alok Sharma diagnosis

With the business secretary visibly falling ill with Coronavirus-like symptoms, the country’s entire 25000 Track and Trace team went into full alert. ‘We haven’t actually had any real people to contact and start the process off with,’ said Sharon from her bedsit in Maidstone, ‘in fact we haven’t had any fake people to practise with either, just a PowerPoint on how to wash our hands of responsibility.

‘So when we saw Alok in the news we went mad messaging each other, promising to divvy the work out between us. I mean, he took a glass of water off Ed Miliband and he must have at least three people he’s been in contact with since he lost the election. Unfortunately Boris has had it already – Lord knows how many wives, ex-wives, mistresses, PAs he’s been in contact with. And those kids of his, however many there are.

‘We thought, you know, in 24 to 48 hours there will be a result, unless they bodge it up again. But it seems that although critically ill people, key workers and potential super-spreaders have to wait 48 hours for a result, ministers nobody has heard of gets a result before tea time, so we all had to stand down and go back to our £10 an hour Sudoko. Luckily I bought a new book of challenges on my way home from shopping this morning.’