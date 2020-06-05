The Charge of the Right Brigade

I

Half a league, half a league,

Half a league onward,

All in the Commons of Death

Rode the six hundred.

“Forward, the Right Brigade!

Charge for the votes!” he said.

Into the Commons of Death

Rode the six hundred.

II

“Forward, the Right Brigade!”

Was there a man dismayed?

Not though the MPs they knew

Jacob had blundered.

Theirs not to make reply,

Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to do and die.

Into the Commons of Death

Rode the six hundred.

III

Virus to right of them,

Virus to left of them,

Virus in front of them

Jacob had blundered

Stormed at with snot and swell,

Boldly they strode through hell

Into the jaws of Death,

Into the mouth of hell

Rode the six hundred.

IV

Flashed all their arses bare,

Crashed as they turned in air

Demeaning the members there,

Charging just barmy, while

All the world wondered.

Trying hard not to choke

Right through the line they broke;

Tory and Labour

Reeled from the master stroke

Shattered and sundered.

Then they rode back, but not

Not the six hundred.

V

Virus to right of them,

Virus to left of them,

Jacob behind them

Onward they blundered;

Stormed at with snot and swell,

While idiots and nut jobs fell.

They that had queued so well

Came through the jaws of Death,

Back from the mouth of hell,

All that was left of them,

Left of six hundred.

VI

When can their glory fade?

O the stupid queue they made!

All the world wondered.

Gobsmacked the charge they made!

Fuckwits the Right Brigade,

Noble six hundred!