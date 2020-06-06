Vegan friends ‘not worth it’ say experts

The distress caused by friendship with vegans outweighs the health benefits usually associated with friendship, studies reveal.

“It isn’t just the complications at mealtimes or the embarrassing footwear”, said an expert. “It’s also the passive aggressive smugness. On a scale of 1-10, where 10 is Piers Morgan, most vegans score 9. Would you want to spend time with somebody who was 90% as smug as Piers Morgan?”

Vegans follow a strict diet of cardboard, though some supplement their diet with vegetation, like some kind of weird ruminant. Even their clothing has to be made from materials which don’t contain animal matter or fashion.

Birthdays are a nightmare, according to our expert. “Basically, anything you can buy which might bring joy will either be forbidden or is actual murder. I gave my cousin a pair of gloves once and he dialled 999. Now I just wander into a field and pick some leaves when there’s a birthday coming up. Do you think they eat litter? The streets round here are terrible, maybe we could tether them like goats . . .“