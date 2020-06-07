New Director General to impartially accelerate and decelerate change at BBC

Tim Davie was today unveiled as the new BBC Director General and immediately set about informing us of his impartiality programme where he will both accelerate and decelerate change in the UK’s broadcasting Institution.

“I am both delighted and appalled to become DG of the BBC”, he told the press, “It is now clearer than ever, or extremely confused, that the BBC is at an important, or inconsequential, juncture in his storied, or disgraceful, history. I’d like to thank my predecessor for all his fantastic / terrible work and wish him well or tell him to fuck off.”

Mr Davie then went on invite questions from reporters and then to answer them by immediately leaving.