Woman cautioned over offensive Boris Johnson t-shirt

A woman wearing a t-shirt featuring Boris Johnson’s face has been stopped by the police and informed the t-shirt is illegal.

In a circulating video, the woman is seen asking, “But what laws does Boris break?” whilst a passer-by mutters increduously, “Which ones doesn’t he?”

The officers inform her the shirt violates Section 5 of the Public Order Act, which states it is an offence to display “any writing, sign or visible representation which is threatening while within the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby.”

The woman waves vaguely around at a Job Centre, an NHS institute, a Food Bank, and a Charity for Minorities before innocently asking, “But who around here could possibly find this distressing?”

Earlier this year, novelty “Jacob Rees Muggs” were removed from a petrol station after the forecourt was repeatedly found covered in vomit.