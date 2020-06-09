PM Johnson disappointed not to get a go on his riot water cannons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today expressed his disappointment over the protests in London and across the UK as he really wanted to have a go at one of his water cannons.

“I was disappointed that the protests turned to violence in some areas but the real tragedy is that I thought I was going to get a go on a water cannon, “ he told press. “Not only have the water cannons been decommissioned there has been nothing as fun to replace them. No taser-nets. No quick drying concrete guns. No marble bombs to make everyone fall over. Nothing. This is a dark day for London.”

When asked what he thought about the protests that were largely undertaken peacefully across the country, he simply shock his head, mumbled and mimed shooting a water cannon at the reporters.

