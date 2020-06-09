Top brand seeks to recruit “Head of Boilerplate”

In what’s being seen as a new move in the retail sector, a well-known brand is seeking to a recruit a Head of Boilerplate, to make sure its social media output gives the impression that this faceless corporate monolith cares deeply and passionately about whatever its potential customers do.

As well as writing vacuous, standardised statements of support/outrage/sorrow, suitably tweaked to reference whatever’s trending on Twitter, the postholder will also be responsible for hashtags and ensuring the company’s Facebook profile picture wears the appropriate frame at all times.

The suitable applicant will have “experience of convincing large numbers of people of things that, if they stopped and thought about it, they know can’t possibly be true, such as a company caring about anything other than making money”.

Asked whether a former spin doctor for Boris Johnson might be a good fit, the company replied “Well, we’d prefer someone who’s managed to convince a few more people than that.”