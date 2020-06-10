EDL to topple William Wilberforce statue ‘for balance’

The English Defence League, an organisation which regularly feels the need to mention that it isn’t racist, has unveiled plans to topple the statue of anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce in Hull.

“It just seems fair”, said a spokesman. “They topple one of ours, we topple one of theirs. We didn’t need an English Defence League in Colston’s day, because Eng-er-land ruled the waves. What those thugs did in Bristol was well out of order”.

The EDL are particularly miffed because Edward Colston is one of the characters in the EDL Top Trumps pack, others including Adolf Hitler, Herman Goering and Katie Hopkins.

If the action goes ahead it will create an interesting problem for future law students: is the criminality of a mob dependent on the moral goodness of its objectives? Yes, we’re yawning as we type this drivel, but the editor told us it would make NewsBiscuit seem intellectual.

The BBC has expressed enthusiasm for the EDL plan, saying “this is precisely what we mean by balance. Now if only somebody would go out and cull 60,000 young people without underlying health conditions, order might be restored to the universe”.