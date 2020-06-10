Newsbiscuit Guide to Advertising Immortals for the Pandemic

Should Have Gone to Specsavers
Have a Lay-off…Have a Kit Kat
The Ultimate Lying Machine
The World’s Favourite Grounded Airline
Vorsprung Two Metres Technik
Never Knowingly Photographed Outside Your Second Home
Don’t Leave Home Without It – (Mask, sanitising gel, 2.1M stick etc.)
Say it with flowers – “Sadly missed”
Reassuringly expensive – Brexit
Loves the jobs you hate – Purchased by Andrex for 2020.
Full of Eastern Promise – Not making a comeback any time soon.
Barnard Castle – full of North Eastern promise
Where do you want to go today? Same as yesterday
The future’s grim, the future’s orange.
Finger lickin’ not so good
Soft, strong and not in the supermarket for long.
What’s the worst that could happen?
Say “Get the Fuck away from me” with flowers
Probably the world’s worst virus
(E)Very little helps.
Full of Eastern, Promise.
Nothing Acts Faster
A Mers a day
Terry Bunn, Oshaughnessy, Camz, ChrisF, Sinnick, Rowly