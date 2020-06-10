Zoos reopen – Lions excited about 2 metre distancing

Boris Johnson has announced that safari parks will open on June 15th and insisted that a two-metre exclusion zone from a rhino, is just enough to give you a head start. To prevent Coronavirus you will still only be allowed to meet up to six Gorillas in a private garden.

Existing guidelines mean you can visit a car showroom with a mongoose or attend the gym with a sloth. Yet, you still cannot take a giraffe to the cinema – primarily, as their head gets in the way – but there are no restrictions to taking a sick gazelle to Barnard Castle.

One Zoo Keeper advised: ‘Wear a face mask when you’re around the chinchillas, as they hate bad teeth. Wash your hands twice after fondling a lemur, because they’re dirty little bastards. But if you keep a strict two metre distance from the penguins. I’m sure everyone will be safe. Two metres is absolutely safe…but, hold on…lions, tigers and bears – oh my!’.

Drive-in-cinemas will also be reopening, which is great news to anyone living in small-town America during the 1950s. A Minister said: ‘We’re going to struggle to keep these wild animals at an appropriate distance, but if the Primary Schools can do it, so can we’.