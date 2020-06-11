JK Rowling writes “Harry Potter & the shower rape” following Radcliffe criticism

Daniel Radcliffe is believed to be ‘shitting it’ after publicly criticising J.K. Rowling over her stance on trans women. The author is understood to be writing a sequel simply to humiliate Radcliffe.

Working title: ‘Harry Potter and The Back Door Boogie’ it will feature a horrific prison rape scene, lots of ‘plot-relevant’ nudity and Radcliffe will need to do accents as well as some acting – a prospect which terrifies him almost as much as getting bummed on camera. The story is not currently expected to feature either of Harry’s trusty companions, Ron and Hermione, instead focusing predominantly on Potter being brutally and repeatedly violated by gangs of dementors in Azkaban prison.

Rowling, however, has not ruled out adding them in “if either Rupert Grint or Emma Watson decide they’ve got something smart to say too.”

“Acting is Daniel’s Achilles’ heel”, said a source close to the actor. “He knows he can’t do it, which is tragic, really. It’s all he ever wanted to do, but no matter how many parts get chucked at him he just comes across as Daniel Radcliffe. If she wrote one about Harry Potter having a go at acting but being rubbish at it he’d be fine. We keep telling him to retrain as an accountant. He’d be a bloody brilliant accountant, and he’d never need to mangle another accent”.

