Bullingdon Club urged to ‘sort this one out yourselves’

Having belatedly realised that the EU referendum campaign is really little more than an extended spat between two Old Etonians about who has the superior claim by birthright to lead the Conservative Party, Britain is urging David Cameron, Boris Johnson and their Bullingdon Club contemporaries at Oxford to decide for the rest of us in a quicker and less depressing manner.

Both the Remain and Leave campaigns have given the advice a guarded response. ‘It doesn’t sound very democratic,’ Cameron said, ahead of another TV debate, ‘but, well, hang on a minute – what if we started with a food fight in hall, followed by a best of five joust in the main quad at Christ Church. Winner gets to roger a few fine fillies from the secretarial college, loser gets debagged and thrown into the Cherwell? How about it Boz?’

‘Cripes,’ said Boris Johnson, addressing a weary crowd from atop his battle bus. ‘I’m not sure I wouldn’t rather be banging the bongos of some barmy bureaucrat in Brussels but if Cammers is on for it, count me in too. He’d have no chance anyway, he was always a sneaky little runt at Eton, trying to get elected to Pop then pleading a tender forehead to get out of the Wall Game. And we can’t let that Harrow oik Osborne sneak in and take it out from under our noses.’

Political analysts have commented that since Britain is clearly irredeemably stupid enough to believe that 70 million Turks are currently queueing up at immigration to overburden the NHS then shit in their airing cupboards, it may as well go the whole hog, do away with the tiresome rituals of putting a cross on a piece of paper every five years and let those who think they were born to rule the country get on and do it.

[hat tip to NickB]