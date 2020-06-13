LBC replace Nigel Farage with Romanian and Bulgarian immigrant double act

After Nigel Farage left the station with immediate effect LBC have announced that his slot will be filled by a double act of Romanian and Bulgarian immigrants, just to wind him up.

The Ivanka and Alexandru Show, a phone in where callers are encouraged to share positive experiences of multiculturalism, will take the slot previously filled by the former UKIP leader, who it is expected may actually explode at the news.

“We’re excited about this new direction for the weekday evening show, although there is a very real danger that the first caller may be Nigel himself to complain.” said an LBC spokesman.

“If that does happen then we’ve told Ivanka and Alexandru to just talk loudly over the top of whatever he’s trying to say and then cut him off. I’m sure he’ll respect that technique.”