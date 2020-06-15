‘This is what Churchill would want’ says protester kicking policeman

A protester in London to ‘protect statues’ has claimed that Winston Churchill would respect a robust debate on the subject, while kicking a policeman in the face.

Scott Jenkins said it is not for one side of the argument to summarily take action and remove statues without a wide reaching consensus, as he assaulted the prone officer.

‘The past is littered with examples of great deeds performed by imperfect people. Should we not celebrate their achievements while simultaneously acknowledging their flaws and challenging ourselves to be better?’ asked Mr Jenkins, before hurling an empty beer bottle towards the line of riot police.

Jenkins believes that a debate should be held around how we recognise historical achievements by people whose views would be unacceptable in modern times, and what role statues can play in that.

‘We shouldn’t be airbrushing history. We should accept the faults of historical figures so that we can learn from them and grow as a society.’ continued Jenkins as he helped fellow protesters attempt to tear down a barricade.

‘Now if you’ll excuse me I have something I must attend to urgently. Do you want some copper?! DO YOU FACKING WANT SOME?!’