‘Welcome to Wales’ road signs to simply read ‘Bugger off’

The Welsh government has released plans for the road signs which have traditionally welcomed the English as they cross the Welsh border.

‘The signs declaring ‘Croeso i Gymru’ or ‘Welcome to Wales’ have brought much comfort to visitors, as they signal the intent to really look-after our neighbours and ensure they have a happy holiday or day trip,’ said Wyn Rees of the Welsh Tourist Board.

‘However,’ continued Rees, ‘in these days of Covid-19, or Coronafeirws as we call-it, the days of welcoming those infected English people are well and truly over.’

Rees announced that the new road signs will simply say ‘Bugger oddi cartref rydych morons heintiedig’ or ‘Bugger-off home you infected morons’ as it translates. ‘In many ways,’ added Rees,’ the irony is that the new signs say what we’d wished for years but didn’t have the courage to say it.’