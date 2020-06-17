Boris’ ‘Blunder Bus’ to tour the country

Recognising the public’s difficulty in keeping up with the scatter gun approach of constantly changing government advice, PM Boris Johnson is to send a bus round Britain with a different cogent government message from Brexit and the coronavirus response painted on its side each day. Johnson confirmed the bus would be driven by the science, with Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty working shifts. Messages will include:

£350m a week for the NHS

20,000 deaths will be a good result

42,000 dead (but only so far)

20,000 extra police (to replace the ones we cut)

50,000 new nurses (including the ones who are already working)

100,000 tests a day

200,000 tests a day

300,034,974,000 tests (but no IQ test for Home Secretary)

Stay at home, drink bleach and drop dead

Our apparent success

World beating app

Led by the science

Barnard Castle for eye tests

We won’t go non-Dom

Herd Immunity

Holby City Hospital to be expanded

Private sector to design new ventilators

Monumental stupidity – that’s our job, not BLM protestors

We will fight it on the beaches … of Mustique

Well I’ve shaken hands with patients and I’m fine

Don’t care about deaths in care homes

Churchill – yes yes yes

Matt Hancock

Plentiful PPE on way from Turkey

Two masks for Gove – one for each face

Wales – where’s that?

Say what you like about Dom, he’s still here. When he’s not in Durham.

The easiest trade deal in the world to do

70% of our cheese comes from abroad – that is an absolute disgrace

We don’t need doctors, nurses and care workers from abroad

The sunlit uplands

MPs to vote in person

The future’s bright, the future’s orange

Vote for us, keep us in jobs, fall off a cliff

Raaaaaaaaaaaaaab

App? What’s app?

When’s Chris Grayling coming back?

We are on top of PPE – Liz Truss even has a degree in it

And many more