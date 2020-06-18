Every future press release to include words BACKED BY GOVT FUNDING

The Government is doing a bang up job of taking credit for merely doing the job it is elected to do. That pothole was filled in using a wad of tar, it was BACKED BY GOVT FUNDING. That sticking plaster we just stuck on your arm – BACKED BY GOVT FUNDING. That pot noodle your five kids shared for dinner, guess what? That’s right, BACKED BY GOVT FUNDING.

Said one voter: ‘You’re not doing us a favour by funding the NHS or scientific research or the unemployed. It’s what you are meant to do. In fact we paid for it and all you did was cream off 25% in expenses. STOP trying to take credit for merely doing your job.’