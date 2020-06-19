Twitchers rubbish Vera Lynn’s bluebird ‘sighting’

Peter de Vries, deputy head of avian pedantry at the British Trust for Ornithology, has cast doubt on the veracity of the bluebirds sighting, documented in song by Vera Lynn, known as the forces’ sweetheart.

‘While we all appreciate Dame Vera’s contribution to the nation’s morale during World War II, her original sightings, dating back to 1942, were considered – and subsequently rejected – by the rare birds committee of the BTO. Though bluebirds are a common species in North America, we have no records of them crossing the Atlantic, or congregating in numbers at such a symbolic landmark. Any confirmed sighting would be a first for these islands. And a multiple sighting, especially over the white cliffs of Dover, would be truly remarkable. Any British birders hoping to see bluebirds, trilling in four-part harmony, would be better advised to watch a Walt Disney cartoon’.