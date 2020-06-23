Katie Hopkins hits back by banning people from HER new microblogging site

After losing her Twitter account and the freedom-of-speech argument, shit-bag-for-life Katie Hopkins has hit back by setting up her own micro-blogging site, and banning all the people who break her rules.

Finally realising that Twitter is not a right, but a private company which can write the terms and conditions that users must follow, the professional attention-seeker – as morally bankrupt as she is financially – has started her own app, SPITE.

“It’ll be wall-to-wall vitriol. Members who post hatred-free comments will be banned. Consideration for other users will be banned. Jack Monroe is already banned. Gary Lineker, Gemma Collins, Kelly Brook, Nadia Sawalha, Simon Cowell, Lily Allen, Russell Brand, Charlotte Church, Kelly Osbourne, Danny Dyer, fat people, Ellie Goulding, Piers Morgan, Janet Street-Porter, Philip Schofield, Holly Hagan, Stormzy, Little Mix, single mums, dementia sufferers, Muslims, children with lower class names, gingers, Jews, Glaswegians, migrants, breast-feeders and Perez Hilton are also banned. Outrageous comments for the sake of a reaction will be what we do here.”

But will undiluted bile without the outraged majority make any sense? Uptake for the new platform has indeed been slow and some have suggested that SPITE may suffer the same fate as Pisscine, the anything-goes swimming pool chain she started when she was thrown out of her fitness club for urinating in the deep-end.

From the diving board.