Watchdog investigates Del Boy over price of Peckham Spring hand sanitiser

Trotters Independent Trading is one of four sales outlets suspected by competition regulators of ‘coining it in’ and ripping off unsuspected punters, during the Covid-19 crisis.

Hand sanitiser products were amongst the first that panic buying imbeciles stripped from shop shelves as the pandemic gained in popularity. Customers soon voiced complaints that they’d been charged excessive and unfair prices.

Del Boy, the cheeky chirpy CEO of Trotters, denied the accusations.

Resplendent in his trademark sheepskin coat, he said, “They’re having a Turkish, aren’t they? Supermarkets all ran out of hand sanitiser in about five minutes. Even Jubblies Convenience Store on the High street was down to its last five 30ml bottles, at a tenner each.

“Seeing as how we have Peckham Spring on our doorstep it seemed only natural to start making our own hand sanitiser. After a high-level strategic meeting with the marketing department we flogged 10ml bottles down the Nags Head, for a very reasonable pony each.

“The only complaint we had was from a bloke called Boysie who said it brought his wallet out in a rash.”