Seventies TV comedy and quiz shows arrive in 21st century Covid-19 era with a bang!

Seventies TV comedy and quiz shows arrive in the 21st century Covid-19 era.
With updated PC versions starting with:
Wheeltappers & Shunters Social Distancing Club.
Love Thy Neighbour Regardless.
Bless All Our Houses.
People About The House.
Rising Damp…Revolution
Monty Python’s Air Bridge Flying Circus
Mum and Dads Army
PPE..Get Some In!
Nearest and Dearest..available to hug after 6th July.
Doctor in The House…sorry video calls only.
All Gas and No Traitors…..says Putin.
Are You Being a Subservient…yet?
Please Sir…can I come back to school yet?
On The Buses..with your mask.
Open all Hours.. as from 15th June.
Till Death Us Do Part…exchange on Ebay.
Non Citizen Ian Duncan Smith…..(cnut)
Fawlty Towers Collapses Into Administration
Are You Being Tested?
It Ain’t Half Infectious Mum!
What’s my Ventilator Airline
Grandma Upstairs, Kids Downstairs. For three sodding months.
Give us a Clue, plead Indoor Gyms
Miss World of Leather Layoffs
Porridge Bolognaise, as that’s all There was in Tesco
That’s Quite Enough of The Professionals, says Gove
Steptoe and Sunday Trading Lifeline for Economy
Blankety Blank-eyed Killer Stare of Dominic Cummings
3-metre, 2-metre, 1-metre- f*ck it, Whatever you Like in Primark
COVID Traced to Bullseye Stir-Fry
The Price is Right through the Roof for Handgel
Call My Brother to check he’s Still Alive
The Golden Shot of Hydroxychloroquine, says Trump
Ask the Family to Forget About Seeing Grandma Again
It Ain’t Half Got Mum
Citizen Smith – Cower From the People
Rising Cramp
Terry and June Lockdown Easing
ron cawleyoni, oshaughnessy, Filthy Rich, SteveB